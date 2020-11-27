Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa-based Gwanda artiste, Chocolate Stigo is working on his debut album which he hopes to release on December 1.

Born Mayford Nyathi, the 27-year-old musician said he is on a drive to revive the Gqom genre which lost popularity when the Amapiano frenzy gripped many.

Speaking from his Pretoria base, Chocolate Stigo said the album titled Imnandi Impilo is his introduction to the big guns in Gqom.

“The fact that I’ve come all the way from Gwanda to be here in South Africa is a clear reflection of my ambition of being a great musician. In that light, I’ll be dropping my 13-track debut Gqom album soon,” the passionate musician.

He said the album has tracks – Imnandi Impilo, Gologo, Imoto, Mamillion, Ubaba, December, Mpumelelo, S’thandwa Sami, Namhlanje as’yindawo, Gwanda, Abantu bethu, Isipho Sami and Mama.

– @mthabisi_mthire

