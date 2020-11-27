Langton Nyakwenda

FORMER Dynamos’ eccentric utility player, Godfrey “Marabha” Mukambi, is training with Yadah Stars, where he has reportedly caught the eye of coach Genesis Mangombe.

The Walter Magaya-owned side started training Tuesday after all the players tested negative for Covid-19.

Also training with Yadah Stars is former Harare City left-back Bright Chayambuka.

Yadah Stars, who lost star winger Leeroy Mavhunga to CAPS United, held two training sessions at the Yadah Complex in Waterfalls on Thursday.

“We do not have much time so we have to combine both tactical and physical training sessions. There is a possibility of us playing in a mini-league tournament anytime, so we have to be ready,” said Mangombe.

Dribbling wizard Issa Sadiki – younger brother to Zambian-based winger Ali – Wellington Kamudyariwa and towering defender Sydney Linyama are still part of Yadah.

