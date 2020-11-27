KAIZER Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has opened up about the club’s Caf Champions League journey, which kicks off this weekend in Cameroon.

Chiefs face Cameroonian champions PWD Bamenda, who will be making their continental debut, in the preliminary round first-leg on Sunday.

Amakhosi will be returning to the African stage for the first time in four years after finishing as runners-up in the domestic Premiership last season.

Billiat, who previously helped Mamelodi Sundowns to the Champions League title back in 2016 along with the likes of Leonardo Castro and Ramahlwe Mphahlele, believes the competition has not changed over the years and feels they are capable of doing well.

“I have played Champions League before with a couple of the guys and the team has played it before, I think there’s nothing new,” Billiat told the club’s media team.

“It’s just the way we’re going to approach each and every game. It’s very important to know when you’re playing away and it’s very important to know when you’re playing at home; every result has to have a meaning behind it.

“I feel like we have a good team and we need to go out there, challenge in Africa and take this team back to where it belongs, and I think it starts now. We needed this (to play in the Champions League), we needed also to test ourselves with big teams out there,” Billiat said.

– KickOff

