A group of artistes in Bulawayo is hard at work rehearsing for a piece that they will perform at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards ceremony tomorrow.

Earlier in the week, the artistes were seen at the Sabela Studios, sweating it out, as they were trying to get their lines right and performances on point.

Under the watchful eyes of Saimon Mambazo, Thembelani Theodore Mdlaziba and Gomez, the artistes who included Asaph, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Fish McSwagg, Msizkay and Vocal Ex were getting instructions on what to do from the three.

Director of the whole production, Mambazo said he was happy with the progress made thus far.

“We’re happy with the progress that we’ve made on the piece. What’s left now is to knit all those parts together and come up with one beautiful piece for people to enjoy on the awards night,” said Mambazo.

He said he did not want to pre-empt what they have in store for physical and virtual viewers who will watch the event which seeks to celebrate artistes in the Matabeleland region.

Meanwhile, SMS voting has closed for most of the categories. However, voting for Outstanding Video, Outstanding Dance group, Outstanding Song of the Year, Outstanding Newcomer of the Year and Outstanding Radio DJ of the year is still ongoing and will close on the day of the awards.

In Song of the Year, it is a battle between Amakhekhe by Top Kings, Amalobolo by Ngoma Ingoma, Asambeni by Mzoe 7, Babazala by Chipman, Ngawuzw’umoya Wami by Msiz’kay – ft Awa Khiwe & Mzoe7 and Thula Wazi by Vuyo Brown. Nominated in the Outstanding Music Video category are Asambeni by Mzoe 7, As’pheli Moya by Asaph ft Msizkay, Impilo by Sandra Ndebele ft Vukani, I want it by MUSE and Rain Maker by Djembe Monks.

Gunning for the Outstanding Dance Ensemble award are Bolamba Culture Birds, Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble, Iyasa, Salt and Light and Super Geeks. Nominated in the Outstanding Newcomer Across All genres are Helen Nyati, La Dee, Mandie Mae, Preyung, Skhosana Band and Soul Dudes.

Wrapping up the popularity vote is the Outstanding Radio DJ category with Cde Phil (Khulumani FM), Mjox (Skyz Metro FM), Thorne Le Rock (Khulumani FM) and Manurse Ndlovu (Skyz Metro FM) battling it out.

