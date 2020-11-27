The mayor of Naples has proposed that the Stadio San Paolo be renamed in honour of the city’s beloved Argentine footballer, Diego Maradona.

“Let’s name the San Paolo Stadium for Diego Armando Maradona!!!” wrote Mayor Luigi de Magistris on Twitter.

The stadium was this week illuminated in honour of the former Napoli player who died of a heart attack aged 60, as fans gathered outside to mourn.

Maradona led Napoli to their only two league titles in 1987 and 1990, becoming a legend in the working-class city, where fans on Wednesday poured into the streets after hearing of his death.

“Diego made our people dream, he redeemed Naples with his genius,” tweeted de Magistris.

“Diego, Neapolitan and Argentine, you gave us joy and happiness! Naples loves you!”

The president and owner of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, told RMC radio “it could be an idea” to name the stadium San Paolo-Maradona.

“I want to broadcast the images of his feats at the stadium,” he said.

Napoli beat Rijeka 2-0 at the stadium Thursday in the Europa League. – Supersport

Like this: Like Loading...