LAFARGE Cement Zimbabwe, in partnership with Practical Action, a non-governmental organisation that advocates for sustainable development, will today conduct training with local journalists on sustainability reporting.

BY Staff Reporter

In a statement, Larfage said the one-day workshop was aimed at equipping participants with in-depth insight into corporate and community sustainability issues so as to further enhance the quality of reporting on the subject.

“This workshop is a first of a series that Lafarge will be convening in the coming years. As a corporate with a strong commitment to operating a sustainable business model in Zimbabwe, we believe that creating a platform for knowledge-sharing on sustainable development with journalists will go a long way in influencing impactful sustainable business and social practices,” Lafarge spokesperson Tsungie Manyeza said.

Practical Action said it believed in doing things differently by placing ingenious ideas to work so people in low-income communities can change their world.

“It is against this background that Practical Action found this training programme a valuable investment towards the overall sustainable development narrative in Zimbabwe,” it said.

