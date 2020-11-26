Bongani Ndlovu Bulawayo Bureau

Media personality Sizawakele “Zwa” Ndlovu, ZiFM Stereo’s Armad and Patience Phiri have been unveiled as this year’s hosts of the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAAs) that are taking place tomorrow.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Large City Hall and there are limited tickets for the event in adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

This year the RoilBAA partnered with Econet Wireless Zimbabwe and voting was through an SMS platform.

Zwa and Armad will be the main stage hosts, while Phiri will be the anchor of the awards.

Welcoming nominees on the red carpet will be Tinashe Okamaskhosana, also known as “Sycho”, a Breeze FM radio producer and presenter and Onvi TV presenter Thembie “Ntie” Phiedarh.

This year, according to event organisers, there will be no fashion police, but this does not mean people should take chances with their outfits as there will be a fashion review panel stationed at the venue.

RoilBAAs spokesperson, Nkululeko Nkala, said in line with the 16 Days of Activism against Gender based violence, they deliberately chose to have women taking the lead in the awards ceremony.

“We have entrusted the hosting of the awards to women because they can do it and its in line with the 16 days of activism against GBV,” said Nkala. “They have proven beyond doubt that they are more than capable and this should be the trajectory that we should take in future.”

Nkala said preparations were going on well as everything seemed to be coming together.

On performances, Nkala revealed that there will be a tribute to the late rapper Cal Vin and Iyasa founding member Sibonisiwe “Bonnie” Sithole.

“Everything is in order and we have put measures in place to adhere to the Covid-19 regulations,” said Nkala. “During the ceremony, there’ll be tribute to the late Cal Vin and Bonnie of Iyasa. Artistes will come together and perform a piece for the two as we remember their immense contribution to the arts.”

This year, only the nominees and select few people are looking for show-stopping outfits for the night.

It has been structured differently, with the nominees set to be housed at a different venue and they will be transported to the main venue when their category comes up. They will be taken back to their venue for celebrations with other nominees and they will be able to watch the rest of the awards from there.

