Zimbabwean hip hop artiste Lionel “Mile” Mhike recently received a boost after being signed on by South African-based music label Sony Music.

The singer and rapper signed the deal which will see his music being produced, marketed and distributed by the company.

This is a major boost prior to his upcoming project.

“I came home in 2010 and since then I have had a series of successful projects under my belt and everything started to change for the better,” said Mile.

“My debut album “Ghost” was sonically wide-ranging as it included RNB, soul and it was fairly successful with radio singles such as “All Dat”, “Stainglass” and Ink, among others.

“In reward, the debut earned a best newcomer nomination at the Zimbabwean hip hop awards.”

In July 2016, Mile released another experimental alternative RNB Ep titled, “After Midnight”.

“Serving as my latest music offering, in 2017 I released my third LP, “Trading Hours”, which led me to signing with major record label Sony Music Africa in 2018,” he said.

“Since the signing of this deal, I have released a single, “Sober” and an EP, Foreign policy. I am set to release my new album which will be titled, This too shall pass soon.”

The musically-inclined youth drew inspiration from the experience and cultural exposure.

Mile was raised in Cuba and has travelled to different parts of the world, including Spain, Ethiopia, US, and Cyprus among others, adding to his diverse background.

“I learnt to sing, rap, play guitar and drums in my formative years as an adolescent which later led me transcending into an RnB and hip hop singer,” he said.

“I have been to many countries where I have seen different cultural diversity and each country has their own way of doing things.”

