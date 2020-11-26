Oscar Rusenga in CHIREDZI

TRIANGLE United have started group training after results, for the Covid-19 tests conducted last week, all came out negative.

The club lost goalkeeper, Talbert Shumba, and experienced striker Allan Tavarwisa, during the lengthy break.

Warriors ’keeper Shumba, who joined Triangle in January, has switched base to Zambian side Nkana, without even featuring for the Lowveld side.

Tavarwisa left the club after his loan move expired in June.

Triangle coach, Taurai Mangwiro, said it was difficult to adjust to the new normal.

“Obviously, everyone is happy at training, we missed football and getting back to train with the boys is a step in the right direction,’’ he said.

“We have lost Talbert, who joined Nkana FC.

“We have lost a quality goalkeeper, but we wish him well as he takes up a new challenge.

“Allan also left, after his loan spell came to an end, but we will be looking to engage Chapungu so that we can bring him back, once we know when the season will start.

“We are also busy looking for an experienced goalkeeper to fill in the slot vacated by Shumba.’’

Mangwiro said his team will observe strict measures to contain the virus.

“We need to be very careful and follow all the health guidelines so that we can also play our part, in the fight against the virus, which has killed a lot of people in this country and around the world.”

Like this: Like Loading...