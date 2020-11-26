“Corruption is a cancer, a cancer that eats away at a citizen’s faith in democracy, diminishes the instinct for innovation and creativity,” US president elect, Joe Biden once said.

In local authorities around the country, citizens’ faith is waning. The instinct for innovation and creativity has been deflated after witnessing those entrusted with uplifting the lives of the poor, stealing from the same.

In a bid to defeat this evil cancer, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and other agencies have been arresting councillors and council officials who have been perpetuating the belief that public office is a gateway to quick riches.

Citizens have since taken it upon themselves to join the fight. They have found their voice.

As we reported yesterday, Inyathi residents in Bubi District have, through their lawyers, written to Bubi Rural District Council chairperson Cllr Cookie Moyo demanding information on allegations of office abuse by the council’s chief executive officer, Mr Partson Mlilo.

Mr Mlilo is being accused of abusing his office by clandestinely buying a council truck in 2013 at an auction through a third-party and using fake papers to register it in his name.

The alleged scam emerged when the aggrieved party, Mr Khanyiso Khabo, purporting to have bought the car from the council seven years ago, discovered that it was now registered under Mr Mlilo without his knowledge.

Messrs Gifford Mehluli Sibanda and Thembani Khumalo, through their lawyers, TJ Mabhikwa and Partners, wrote to Cllr Moyo demanding to be furnished with information on how Mr Mlilo acquired the council vehicle, a white 1997 model Mazda B1800. The letter was copied to Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister Richard Moyo, Provincial Development Coordinator for Matabeleland North, council chairpersons for finance and human resources committees and Mr Mlilo.

We commend Mr Sibanda and Mr Khumalo for taking a stand after the long-standing query, which has been reported before by Chronicle, seemed to have been falling on deaf ears.

We urge relevant authorities to act by fully investigating the issue and Mr Mlilo to clear his name of any wrong doing, if indeed he is innocent.

Also reported yesterday by our sister paper, The Herald, is that Harare mayor Jacob Mafume was arrested for criminal abuse of office involving illegal parcelling of residential stands.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest saying Cllr Mafume was on Wednesday night detained at Rhodesville Police Station.

Zacc is investigating cases in a number of local authorities across the country and is finalising dockets that could lead to arrest of senior officials at the Bulawayo City Council over alleged graft.

Recently, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works sent a probe team to Bulawayo to investigate corruption allegations, including the unprocedural allocation of stands to councillors and senior council officials.

Countrywide, it has also been observed that the land sales are benefitting opposition councillors, their families and handlers.

It is such action that “eats away at a citizen’s faith”. Government should not slow down when fighting corruption.

The citizen’s faith must be restored, and her instinct for innovation and creativity will thrive once again.

