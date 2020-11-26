Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Gender Commission is working on introducing new legislation to address the problem of gender-based violence (GBV)which remains rampant in the nation.

The commission is lobbying for the adoption of the Gender Equality Act, enactment of the Sexual Harassment Act and is also finalising the development of the draft National Sexual Harassment Strategy.

The commission is in the process of conducting a gender forum in all provinces across the nation to get input that will feed into the proposed legislation. The forum is being held under the theme “Strengthening accountability to end gender-based violence in Zimbabwe”.

Speaking during a Matabeleland South provincial gender forum held in Gwanda on Wednesday Zimbabwe Gender Commission chairperson, Commissioner Margret Mukahanana- Sangarwe said the purpose of the forum was to identify and address gaps that existed in the fight against GBV.

“In addressing gender-based violence the commission is implementing initiatives aimed at law reform through lobbying for the adoption of a Gender Equality Act which shall provide a clear framework for adherence to gender equality provisions in the Constitution. We are also lobbying for the enactment of a Sexual Harassment Act which will explicitly define sexual harassment and offer more deterrent penalties than are not in the current Labour Act.

“The Commission is finalising the development of a draft National Sexual Harassment Strategy to address sexual violence at work places. To enrich our discussions seven key thematic areas have been identified to guide the process,” she said.

Comm Mukahanana- Sangarwe said the issues that were going to be discussed during the forum included gender-based violence and the economy, GBV in humanitarian crises, GBV in the world of work, GBV and access to sexual reproductive health, GBV and the society among others.

She said the gender forum has been held at national level since 2017 but starting this year the forum is being held at provincial level in line with the thrust for inclusive participation and the need for decentralising the commission’s work in order to increase its visibility and to make the commission’s functions and programmes known at grassroots level.

Comm Mukahanana- Sangarwe said the provincial gender forum were also in line with the Government’s thrust on devolution of taking development to the people.

“Recommendations gathered from all the provincial gender fora be input into the virtual national gender forum set for December 3, hence your views are critical as they contribute to the 2020 national gender forum call for action and outcome document to end GBV.

This year’s theme which is ‘Strengthening accountability to end gender-based violence in Zimbabwe’ comes at an opportune time to articulate the underlying issues while on the other hand it facilitates dialogue amongst policy makers and stakeholders as they reflect and renew strategies aimed at enhancing GBV prevention and response mechanisms,” she said.

Comm Mukahanana- Sangarwe said domestic violence remained the most prevalent form of GBV in the country with 18 021 cases recorded in 2019 and over 20 000 cases recorded each yar in 2017 and 2018. She said it was also concerning that women were also facing violence from law enforcement agents who are supposed to provide protection and security.

She said findings on police harassment and abuse by the Spotlight Initiative Baseline survey 2020 revealed that 20 percent of female sex workers in Zimbabwe experienced violence from the police in 2015.

“As a commission we are deeply worried and concerned with the extent and prevalence of GBV as shown by these alarming figures. GBV undermines opportunities for survivors to fully utilise their economic, social and political rights thus creating an unbalanced society which detrimental to development,” she said.

In a speech read on his behalf by Mr Judge Dube, Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Cde Abedinico Ncube said the provincial gender forum was an opportunity for various stakeholders to reflect on the manner on which they handle GBV issues. He said it was also an opportunity to renew strategies and reinforce response systems to adequately address GBV issues.

Cde Ncube said there was a need to remove and speak out against cultural norms and demystify notions of acceptance to violence as a normal way of societal [email protected]

