Africa Moyo

Zimbabwe continues to record more Covid-19 cases, with 115 cases reported today.

This means the country has recorded a staggering 225 cases in 48 hours after 110 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

Tellingly, Zimbabwe has recorded 451 new cases in the last five days, a development that should naturally worry citizens, especially those that have abandoned face masks and other guidelines such as social distancing.

An update released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care today shows that 1 770 PCR tests were done, with 115 cases testing positive.

Worryingly, all of them are community transmissions.

However, no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, for the second day running.

Active cases have since shot up to 952.

Bulawayo Province leads on active cases by a wide margin, with 326 cases followed by Matabeleland North which has 199, Mashonaland West 117, Harare 94 and Matabeleland South 76.

Other provinces have smaller numbers.

Sixty-one new recoveries were announced today, leaving the national recovery rate at 87,3 percent.

As of November 26, Zimbabwe has recorded 9 623 cases, 8 397 recoveries and 274 deaths.

