PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa wants his ruling Zanu PF party to vanquish the opposition in by-elections and the 2023 general elections, citing inspiration from the performance of Chama Cha Mapinduzi in Tanzania.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

“The resounding victory of our sister party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi in Tanzania which won 262 seats of the 264 parliamentary seats, must inspire Zanu PF to vanquish the opposition in the forthcoming by-elections and subsequent 2023 general elections,” Mnangagwa told a meeting of the Zanu PF politburo yesterday.

Addressing a post-politburo meeting, acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said the politburo had agreed to focus on the 2023 polls.

“In Harare South, we have received scores of MDC Alliance supporters who have abandoned it and have now joined Zanu PF,” he said.

In a bid to win the lost vote, Zanu PF said it would cleanse itself and would start by firing politburo members fingered in illegal land sales.

“Politburo agreed to restore sanity in the local government sector, particular in the parcelling out of stands and in some cases like Chitungwiza

communal land to individuals which started and continue unabated under former ministers (Ignatius) Chombo and (Savior) Kasukuwere who were Local Government ministers,” Chinamasa said.

“Politburo members implicated in land baron shenanigans, must expect what is due to them. The law will take its

course.”

Meanwhile, Zanu PF said it had concluded investigations into the violence which rocked internal primary elections in Kwekwe, but the report is yet to be sent to the secretary of administration Obert Mpofu.

