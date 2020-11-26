HARARE mayor Jacob Mafume was yesterday arrested and spent the night in custody for yet to be disclosed charges.

BY MOSES MATENGA

“I can confirm he has been arrested by a special police unit which is working in conjunction with Sacu. He is facing charges related to criminal abuse of office and more details will be availed tomorrow,” police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

Mafume was elected mayor in September to replace Herbert Gomba, who was arrested for alleged abuse of office along with several council officials.

The MDC Alliance claimed the arrest was political.

“They are on a rampage to continue destabilising council after failing to recall him. He had started to stabilise council and they arrest him to destabilise council. This is nothing new. It is weaponisation of the courts and political persecution,” MDC Alliance secretary for local government Sessel Zvidzai said.

The arrest follows that of Chitungwiza mayor Lovemore Maiko last week in what the MDC Alliance maintains is a move to decimate the party.

