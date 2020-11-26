Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Amapiano queen Sha Sha welcomed home her BET gong for the Best New International Act with a heartfelt message of inspiration dedicating the award to her fans.

In June Sha Sha did Zimbabwe, her adopted country South Africa and the region proud when she won a BET Award in the Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act category.

Sharing pictures of her award she described as pretty flower, to her nearly 400 000 followers on Instagram Sha Sha said: “Little girl where ever you are, little boy where ever you are

I reap a harvest of long gone days, A seed I buried, I dug real deep, The waters came, the sun brought me, A rare type of flower it made me weep, Of joy and perfect absolute bliss.

DREAMS DONT WORK UNTIL WE DO. This one is for you my fans. Welcome home pretty flower.”

– @bonganinkunzi

