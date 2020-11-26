Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Harare

FC PLATINUM coach Norman Mapeza has asked his players to give him at least 30 percent of what they worked on in the last three days when they take on Costa do Sol in a Total Caf Champions League preliminary round first-leg encounter in Maputo, Mozambique, tomorrow.

The match is set for Zimpeto Stadium and kicks off at 3.30pm local time.

Addressing a press conference in Harare yesterday before the team boarded a chartered flight at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Mapeza, who returned for a second stint in charge of the Zvishavane side, said he would be a happy man if they gave him 30 percent of what they’ve been working from Monday.

Mapeza replaced Dutchman Pieter de Jongh, who was released by the platinum miners last week after Caf announced that foreign coaches without a Caf pro licence wouldn’t be allowed to sit on the bench in continental inter-club matches.

De Jongh holds a Uefa A coaching badge.

“A lot has changed since I left the club; new players have come in. I haven’t had enough time to have a definitive opinion of them, but I am sure those who were here during my time have told them of my philosophy and what I expect from my players,” said Mapeza.

Out of the 22 players that made the trip to Maputo, six have no continental football experience.

Meanwhile, Zifa Eastern Region board member for competitions Patient Dube is the head of delegation.

