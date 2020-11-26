Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

IN a move aimed at providing specialised advice and professional services in sports marketing and management, experienced football administrator Brian Moyo has established a consultancy company, Sportsplus.

Sportsplus offers development programmes to help grow well rounded young professionals with seminars in media management, finance awareness marketing, understanding the basic laws of a contract, player agency and their relationship with players as well as mental health.

Moyo, who has worked with Zifa in the past, says he is partnering his wife on the project that seeks to change the face of sport, not only in Bulawayo, but in the country.

“The founding idea was born out of the professional experiences of the founders, my wife, who is communication expert, and me.

So we will largely be providing consultancy to the sporting world. We believe there is a lot of work to be done in this aspect, and ideally for a project to thrive, it must provide solutions to a given community,” said Moyo.

“In the sports world, consultancy is relatively a new product, so we are ready for the suffering and disadvantages that come with pioneering. We have development packages for both professional athletes and those aspiring to turn pro, teaching them on the pressure that comes with being a public performer, media relations, managing social media instruments, making young athletes aware of the ups and downs and the dos and don’ts that come with a professional sports career.

“They should know what they are choosing and for the youths, we encourage parents or guardians to attend the seminars so that they also learn how to support their talented kids,” he said. – @innocentskizoe

