Rap queen, Nadia Nakai recently sat down with Khuli Chana and revealed how AKA excluding her led to her working with Cassper Nyovest.

Something good came out of AKA’s nastiness, she said.

It was back in 2015 when AKA gave Moozlie, Gigi Lamayne, Fifi Cooper and Rouge the opportunity to work with him on his Baddest song, but conveniently left out Nadia.

Speaking to Khuli Chana, Nadia who is popularly known as Bragga shared the touching story.

“Cassper is a real genuine guy who only does his best to help others. When AKA released the baddest remix with all the female emcees and left me, that made Cassper & TLee (Cass’s manager) more drawn to work with me because they felt I was left out on purpose,” Bragga told Khuli Chana.

She went on to say she is extremely grateful for all that Cassper has done for her over the years.

Cassper took her under his wing and made sure she got the recognition and opportunities that she deserved.

Recently, Briefly.co.za reported that Cassper Nyovest and Nadia were in-studio cooking new music that has been featured on Cassper’s new album titled Any Minute Now (AMN).

The 40 Bars hit–maker suggested that she was the last artist to be called for a feature on AMN because they always argue about something when together. – Briefly

Like this: Like Loading...