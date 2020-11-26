African Union representatives arrived in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Thursday and are expected to meet Mr Abiy. However they will not be allowed to travel to Tigray and Ethiopia has already described offers of mediation as “unwelcome and unlawful acts of interference”.

Ethiopia’s state-appointed Human Rights Commission has accused a Tigrayan youth group of being behind a massacre earlier this month in which it says more than 600 civilians were killed.

The commission says the group stabbed, bludgeoned and burned to death non-Tigrayan residents of the town of Mai-Kadra with the collusion of local forces.

But the TPLF has denied involvement and called for an independent international investigation.

What is the fighting about?

The conflict is rooted in longstanding tension between Ethiopia’s central government and the TPLF, which was the dominant political force in the whole country until Mr Abiy came to power in 2018 and introduced a series of far-reaching reforms.