Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned motorists to exercise caution during the pending rainy season after the Meteorological Department of Zimbabwe noted that some parts of the country could experience thunderstorms.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said there was need for motorists to exercise caution so as to safeguard lives and protect property.

He called on motorists to observe all traffic laws and regulations as they travel to various destinations in the upcoming festive season.

“Police discourage drivers from attempting to cross flooded rivers as they risk being swept away by heavy water tides. Parents and guardians should also monitor their children whenever they play near water bodies to avoid imminent danger of drowning. Travelling while it is raining is discouraged as lightning can strike any time.

“Motorists are urged to exercise caution on the roads by ensuring that their lights, brakes, wipers, indicators are in good working order. Going through red robots and endangering the lives of other should be avoided at all costs,” reads the statement.

Ass Comm Nyathi warned motorists from picking or dropping off passengers at robot-controlled intersections.

The police spokesperson said there was need for the public to to be extra vigilant during heavy rains to avoid any disaster.

“Speeding when it is raining is dangerous as roads are slippery and visibility is poor. In the same vein, animal drawn vehicles should be fitted with reflectors to avoid accidents.

“School children should not cross flooded rivers, bridges or tampers with trenches in urban and rural set ups. People should not take shelter under trees or other objects during the rain period,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

