Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

Iranian ambassador to Zimbabwe Abbas Navazani this morning paid a courtesy call to Vice President Kembo Mohadi at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare where the two discussed possible areas of co-operation and strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

In an interview after the meeting, VP Mohadi said they discussed a number of issues including possible investments in the agriculture and mining sectors.

“There are quite a number of areas whereby we can benefit from each other. We have a joint commission together with Iran and under that joint commission, we discussed quite a lot.

“We discussed our cooperation on the international fora and organisations such as the Non-Aligned Movement and we also talked about our agriculture. At one time, we had tractors from Iran and we would want that to be established as well. We want to see those tractors assembled here,” he said.

Mr Navazani said they he had a fruitful meeting with Vice President Mohadi where they had the opportunity to review co-operation between Zimbabwe and Iran and also possible areas of boosting economic ties between the two countries.

“We have a cordial relationship which dates back to the days of the liberation struggle of Zimbabwe.

We have relationship politically and economically and we are trying to extend co-operation in economic and trade. I have a different mechanism this time to enhance our relations. Our political and international relation is close. We are trying and hope we will enhance our economic cooperation despite the oppressive sanctions imposed by Americans,” he said.

The ambassador expressed gratitude to the Zimbabwean Government ‘s for its unwavering support to Iran.

