Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ACTION in the four-team Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association (BMCA) league is expected to resume in the first week of December, according to competition organisers.

The league kicked off last month, but was halted by a rise in Covid-19 cases in Bulawayo.

“We played one round of fixtures so far. The Covid-19 pandemic has been our biggest challenge. The temporary suspension was mainly caused by rising Covid-19 numbers, especially in Bulawayo. The safety of players, officials and spectators was our biggest concern.

“We have not made an official decision on when we will resume, but we are targeting the first week of December,” said BMCA chairman Godwin Dube

In the first round of fixtures, BAC beat Bulawayo Poly by nine wickets, with Amakhosi recording a seven-run victory over Queens Sports Club.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s domestic cricket season starts on December 3 with Logan Cup matches lined up in Harare.

All five teams will be in a bio bubble environment. Harare Sports Club, Takashinga Cricket Club and Old Hararians are the venues for the Logan Cup.

The Pro50 matches will take place in Bulawayo before the Twenty20 competition returns to Harare.

