Showbiz Reporter

Registration for Africa’s biggest televised talent search, Old Mutual Amazing Voices closes today with hopefuls being encouraged to enter the competition where US$100 000 is up for grabs.

To enter, groups of four, six or eight in genres of gospel, pop or RnB must submit a two-minute audition video to www.oldmutual.co.za/amazing-voices before end of day today.

Those who will be shortlisted, will be invited to attend auditions from which two groups will be selected to represent the country. Those selected will compete with others from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa at competitions which will take place next year.

All stages of the competition will be televised on DStv starting in March next year.

“Entrants’ video submissions will be reviewed by a team of experienced in-country talent spotters and the groups selected to go forward to the next round in the competition will be invited to attend closed auditions. Two groups from each country will then be given the opportunity to represent their nation at the elimination phase, held in South Africa,” MultiChoice Zimbabwe publicity manager, Liz Dziva said.

