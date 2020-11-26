Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Following the death of popular Bulawayo bouncer, Believe “Bobo” Nyakambau, police have launched a murder investigation and are a looking for two people who stabbed him almost three weeks ago.

Believe who was popular with his peers, artistes and show promoters, died last Tuesday at Mpilo Central Hospital and was buried last Friday.

Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Abednego Ncube on Thursday said Believe’s death is being treated as a murder case.

“Since the victim has died, the outcome is that he died from the injuries of the stabbing. So as police, we have launched a murder investigation and we appeal to the members of the public to come forward with information,” Ncube said.

He said those with information should call Bulawayo homicide 71568, or 881466 or any nearest police station.

Police revealed that on November 7, at around 11PM, Believe was stabbed by two men along Entemba road near Ashys in Nkulumane. The two were driving a silver Mazda Familia and a navy-blue Mazda 626. Believe is said to have intervened after he saw the two assaulting a woman, who has since also gone into hiding.

He made a report at the Nkulumane police station at around midnight and was then referred to Mpilo Central hospital. He was later discharged, but a week later, on November 17, he succumbed to his injuries.

