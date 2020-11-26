Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER World Boxing Federation (WBF) Africa heavyweight champion Elvis Moyo has turned down a proposed title fight with Belgium-based DR Congo boxer Jack Mulowayi Nsendula in December.

Global boxing official record keeper, boxrec.com had already advertised the vacant Africa Boxing Union (ABU) heavyweight title fight that had been penciled in for December 19 in Kinshasa.

In an interview from his Johannesburg base in South Africa yesterday, Moyo said he had been advised that he needed about two non-title fights before challenging for the title.

“I got a call for a title fight and to be honest it was a shock because I wasn’t thinking about that coming anytime soon. I consulted my team and after lengthy discussions, we agreed that it would be better if I get two or three non-title fights before going for a big fight because of the long layoff. Remember, I haven’t had a fight in the last 18 months, but while I feel I could have taken the risk and gone for the ABU title, my team felt otherwise and I had to respect their input,” said Moyo.

His ratings have been affected by lack of fights and is presently ranked 144th in the world, while Nsendula, whose record is 8-2-1, is ranked 215.

Moyo’s scheduled non-title fight with Ukraine-born heavyweight Oleksandr Zakhozhyi was cancelled in March following the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Bulawayo Bomber has nine career wins, five losses and two draws.

Visa problems prevented him from fighting in Germany and Russia last year after receiving short notice invitations.

– @ZililoR

