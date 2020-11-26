Crime Reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for seven men who attacked and killed a 29-year-old man they suspected to have stolen gold ore from their mine in Inyathi, Matabeleland North Province.

The suspects allegedly beat the deceased with logs and fled the scene. It is alleged that the suspects confronted the man at his homestead before taking him to their mine where they accused him of stealing gold ore.

Some of the suspects were armed with logs, which they allegedly used to attack the victim.

The man later died as a result of the assault.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said that investigations were in progress.

“Police in Inyathi are looking for a group of seven male adults who fatally assaulted a man (29) after suspecting him of having stolen some gold ore from their mine on November 19, 2020. The group assaulted the victim using logs and took him to their mine where he later died.

“They then fled the scene. Investigations are underway,” he said.

Police in Umguza, Matabeleland North Province, are also looking for 10 men who kidnapped a 60-year-old man on September 27 after they broke into his premises, searched for money and took away his rifle.

The man was released the same day.

Last Wednesday, the man found his stolen rifle dumped by his gate. A report was then made to the police who are still investigating the case.

Meanwhile, an 81-year-old Rushinga man recently died after he was attacked by two men who were armed with a machete and wearing black clothes after they raided his homestead on the pretext that they wanted to pay for services they had gotten from a late traditional healer in the area.

Kingstone Kasazi of Nyamakoronga Village, Chief Makuni in Rushinga, was an aide to the late traditional healer identified as Evaristo Meki or Chiokoto.

He was struck with a machete several times on the head. The two men, who are still at large, are reported to have fled the homestead using a motorcycle they had parked about 300 metres away from the scene.

They had tricked the victim into believing they had come from Mozambique and wanted to pay for the services they once got from Chiokoto, before producing a machete and attacking the man.

Another six armed robbers who were brandishing machetes, raided a mine in Esigodini and attacked a family which they robbed of US$87 000, R38 800 and cellphones.

The gang was armed with a bolt cutter which they used to break burglar bars to enter the house.

They tied two of the house occupants with an electrical cable and shoe laces before ransacking the house, getting away with US$87 000 and R38 800, which was in the safe, four Samsung Galaxy tablets, a Samsung laptop and a flash disk.

