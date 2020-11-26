Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE and China share strong historical bonds that date back to the struggle against colonialism and the two countries’ economic blueprints that were launched recently show that both nations are committed to inclusive development.

In an opinion piece on the recently launched National Development Strategy1 (NDS1), the country’s economic blueprint that is premised on the adoption and swift implementation of bold strategies, policies and programmes aimed at achieving economic transformation by 2030, Chinese Ambassador Guo Shaochun said Zimbabwe and China have similar philosophies.

“Promising to deliver broad-based transformation, new wealth creation and expand horizons of economic opportunities for all Zimbabweans, Zimbabwe’s NDS1 aims to strengthen macroeconomic stability, strengthen social infrastructure and social safety nets, ensure sustainable environmental protection and resilience, promote good governance, modernise the economy through use of ICT and digital technology, among a number of other priority targets,” said the Ambassador.

In October during the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) that was held in Beijing, the China ruling party, the Community Party of China adopted proposals for the formulation of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.

The Ambassador said the Five Year Plan in China has the keyword of is “dual-circulation” which will see the Asian giant making policies “to unleash the full potential of the domestic market, encouraging companies to provide higher-quality goods and services to better stimulate domestic demand” among other objectives.

“Even with only a cursory glance, one will see the similar philosophies and priorities in the Chinese and Zimbabwean strategies. For example, both are committed to making development inclusive, environment-friendly, people-centred, and innovation-driven. Going forward, there are two levels–bilateral and multilateral–on which China and Zimbabwe can engage each other for more opportunities. Bilaterally, there is a lot to do in agriculture, manufacturing, innovation, and developing a digital economy. Other areas such as environmental protection, education, healthcare, and culture also look highly promising.

He said the real deal is in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), which is going to begin its third decade next year.

“For decades, China and Zimbabwe have been marching side by side, liberating our peoples from foreign invaders, building a strong and independent nation, and promoting democracy and justice in the international community. Our time-tested friendship will embrace an even more promising future as we embark on a new journey in 2021”.

