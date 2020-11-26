Chronicle Reporter

The country recorded 110 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 106 being local and the remainder returnees from Botswana.

No deaths were recorded in the same period.

Of the new cases, Bulawayo was leading after recording 53 followed by Matabeleland South on 28 and Midlands recorded 15.

Harare recorded 3 Manicaland one, Mashonaland East two, Mashonaland West six, Masvingoand Matabeleland North one each.

A total of 39 new recoveries were recorded, putting the national recovery rate at 87.7percent.

Active cases went up to 898 cases.

Cumulative new Covid-19 cases now stand at 9508, recovered 8336 and deaths 274.

A total of 1073 PCR tests were done and positivity rate was 10.2percent.

“As of 25 November 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 9508 cases, 8336 recoveries and 274 deaths,” read the daily Covid-19 update from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

