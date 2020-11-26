Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Christian Alliance (ZCA) has come to the aid of John Tallach High School in Ntabazinduna which has over the past couple of weeks recorded a surge in Covid-19 pandemic cases among its students and teachers.

The church-based organisation donated Personal Protective Equipment as well as toiletries to the school and vowed to continue engaging the school and health authorities to see how best they can continue availing their support so as to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The school has been hard hit by the coronavirus as 184 pupils tested positive.

ZCA donated tissues, disinfectant, surgical masks and buckets.

ZCA executive director, Reverend Useni Sibanda said they had made the donation as an emergency response to the John Tallach situation and their need to continue assisting the government in containing the global pandemic.

“We are here representing church leaders from the Zimbabwe; this is basically the church in action. Our main aim is to see a peaceful Zimbabwe, hence we believe such pandemics can bring discomfort to people, like now our communities are distressed because of Covid-19.

“We have thus been responding by continuously making such donations to various quarantine centres around the country, specifically targeting border and inflow towns. This time around we have realised the John Tallach is quite unique as it is not originally a quarantine centre but because of the outbreak it has been turned into a quarantine centre hence our decision to make an emergency response based on the needs we received from school and health authorities,” said Rev Sibanda.

He revealed that pastors within their organisation will soon be providing counselling services to parents of students at the school noting that this was a distressing situation.

“Our prayers are with the students, teachers, ancillary staff members, parents and the surrounding community. Our pastors within ZCA will be engaging with the parents, with the aim of providing counselling during this difficult time.

“As the church we will keep engaging the school and health authorities to see what other requirements are there and see how we can be of assistance,” said Rev Sibanda.

