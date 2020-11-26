Mirriam Madiye

In response to the increasing cases of Covid -19 pandemic, different African organisations recently launched AfricaMaskWeek to sustain and increase mask wearing as a protective measure among the populations in Africa

The AfricaMaskWeek was launched on the November 23 and it will run from November 23- 30 this year.

At the launch of the campaign, The Director of Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), John Nkengasong said since the continent has no vaccine or medicine yet, mask-wearing, handwashing and physical distancing are the best tools available to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The key to controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the absence of a vaccine is to adopt the age-old public health strategy of wearing a mask, washing your hands regularly and keeping a safe distance from others,” said the director.

The African Union Special Envoy on Youth, Aya Chebbi who was also part of the launch campaign team reiterated that the victory of the fight against COVID-19 lies in the hands of young people. For this reason, they are calling on all the youths across the continent to join #AfricaMaskWeek and keep on wearing a mask.

“COVID-19 is still here and still being spread in Africa. Protect yourself and protect others. Let’s save our continent. Mask Up, stand up and don’t give up the fight!” said the African Union Special Envoy on Youth.

According to the World Health Organisation Covid -19 statistics reported globally as on November 24, show that there have been 59 900 547 confirmed cases and 1 393 305 deaths, reported.

Africa on the other hand has confirmed 1 457 599 cases and 32 659cases of deaths since the start of the pandemic this year.

In Zimbabwe Covid -19 positive stood at 9 398, whilst 274 deaths were recorded as at November 24. There were 8 297 recoveries.

Complacency in observing Covid -19 regulations such as proper wearing of masks, sanitasation and proper practicing of social distancing are some of the factors that can be attributed to the increased number of the Covid-19 cases worldwide

Over 55 partner organizations are currently working together in implementing the #AfricaMaskWeek initiative to help mobilize support and action for increased mask-wearing as an essential measure to prevent COVID-19 infection and ultimately stop the spread of the COVID-19 at the community level in African countries.

