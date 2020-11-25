LUANDA. — Due to health restrictions imposed by Covid-19, few people gathered yesterday for the memorial ceremony of the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

However, young diplomats took advantage of technology to compile in a video the expressions of affection and respect towards the statesman, whose legacy of universal scope received deserved tribute in different parts of the world.

Ambassador Esther Armenteros led the ceremony at the headquarters of the Cuban legation in Luanda, where there was also no shortage of fresh roses to express admiration for the man who led the struggle for national liberation in Cuba and the process of social, political and economic emancipation after the triumph of the Revolution on January 1, 1959.

Among the multiple values of the Commander in Chief of the Cuban people, the participants in the meeting highlighted his anti-imperialist spirit and his vocation of solidarity towards the other peoples of the world in the field of education, health and other multiple spheres, under the premise of sharing what he has in an altruistic way, without asking for anything in return.

They also appreciated Cde Castro’s role in the construction of socialism in Cuba, the confrontation with the economic, financial and commercial blockade, imposed by the United States government for more than half a century, as well as in the design and implementation of a foreign policy, based on the principles of sovereignty, self-determination and equality among states. — AIL.

