Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Lt General (retired) Dr Sibusiso Moyo will today participate in an Extraordinary Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics Defence and Security in Botswana.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry Foreign Affairs and International Trade said the meeting was being convened to deliberate on the reconfiguration of the Force Intervention Brigade under the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in SADC.

“The objective of the summit is to deliberate on the reconfiguration of the Force Intervention Brigade under the UN organisation stabilisation mission in DRC (MONUSCO) AND terrorism situation in SADC region.”

The Ministry said Lt General (retired) Moyo will be joined by Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Cde Oppah Muchinguri- Kashiri and Minister of State Security Cde Owen Ncube.

The Ministerial Committee of the organ will be preceded by a meeting of the Troika Senior officials on the same day.

Tomorrow Botswana President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi will chair a Summit of Heads of States and Government to discuss the same issue.

The meetings come after the Government on Monday called for a collective and urgent effort by SADC to help deal with the deteriorating security and terror attacks in the region particularly in Mozambique where insurgents are threatening regional peace and socio-economic development.

