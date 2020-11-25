Showbiz Reporter

Multi-award-winning Afro soul singer-songwriter Berita Khumalo has collaborated with internationally acclaimed Ndlovu Youth Choir for a song dedicated to the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

Titled Ungandibulali, the song which is now available on YouTube is set in a soft ballad to imitate a love letter, yet lyrically capturing the important message.

The single which debuted on SABC radio stations yesterday as part of the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence campaign firmly and poetically confronts communities and the oppressing gender who enable the abuse.

Commenting on the collaboration with the renowned musical group and significance of the song, Berita said: “I’m truly honoured to have partnered with the Ndlovu Youth Choir for this campaign against the battle we’re currently facing. Gender-based violence is destroying our homes, schools, churches and communities so Ungandibulali is our committed contribution to the fight against GBV.

“It’s also my dedication to all the women and children who’ve fallen victim to this atrocious injustice.”

Ungandibulali is the theme song for SABC Radio’s Don’t turn a bling eye, campaign where they are driving the message of no violence against women. In addition Berita’s record label Assali Music has pledged a portion of the proceeds of the song towards the fight against GBV in South Africa.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that kicks off on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until December 10, Human Rights Day.

According to Global Citizen, gender-based violence occurs in developing and developed countries alike. Over a third of women (35%) have experienced physical and or sexual violence, and gender-based violence impacts 1 in 3 women in their lifetime, according to the World Bank.

Failure to protect women threatens future generations as children who grow up in households with violence are more likely to experience or perpetuate violence.

This year, the United Nation’s (UN) System’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence activities is taking place under the global theme: “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!”

