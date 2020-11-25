The move by Government to put in place measures to strengthen Covid-19 prevention in boarding schools is a most welcome intervention that could help salvage the little time left in the year for students to complete their studies.

Covid-19 cases in schools are rising following reported cases in Matabeleland region, a development that was threatening to disrupt the final term of the year and Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) public exams.

Following the release of $150 million for the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to drill boreholes, as well as the review of the maximum carrying capacity of all boarding hostels and inspections of boarding facilities as well as training hostel matrons, boarding masters and kitchen staff, there is hope that Covid-19 infections in schools can be brought down to zero.

Already, Covid-19 cases at John Tallach High School in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North Province, are at 184, resulting in the learning institution being turned into a quarantine centre.

Matopo High School in Matabeleland South also recorded 10 Covid-19 cases, while Emakhandeni Primary School in Bulawayo also recorded cases.

This is a development which no one wants to spread to schools across the country, hence the intervention by Government will go a long way in controlling new Covid-19 infections.

While cynics are claiming to have predicted this unfortunate development, the move by Government to reopen schools is not as gloomy as they try to make everyone believe.

As we reported yesterday, the country did not record any Covid-19 positive cases among teachers and pupils during the just-ended Cambridge examinations, a development attributed to strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Cambridge examinations, written mainly by pupils attending private schools, started at the end of September and ended this month.

This is clear testimony to that the measures that were put in place by Government actually work.

The fact of the matter is that Covid-19 prevention is not the responsibility of Government alone. We all have a part to play.

Adherence to measures is the first step in trying to avoid infection and saving lives.

It must also be noted that the completion of the 2020 education year, which includes the sitting for end-of-year exams, should be achieved to allow for a smooth 2021. Any serious disruption will have serious effects on not only 2021, but the following years to come.

Exams must go ahead as we all learn to live with Covid-19. Cancelling of the school term and public exams will not make Covid-19 go away.

Grade Seven candidates will be the first to sit for the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) public exams next month, with results set to be published in the same month to allow them ample time to look for Form One places for next year.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education introduced the mandatory SOPs designed to guide teachers and learners to brace for a new normal and shun customs such as hugs, handshakes and sharing of desks as they used to.

Like this: Like Loading...