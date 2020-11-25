Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe has recorded 110 new Covid-19 cases today, as the disease continues to spread.

This comes as 90 cases were recorded on Tuesday and 88 cases on Monday.

Yesterday, no deaths were reported.

Today, 1 073 PCR tests were conducted.

Of the new cases, 106 were local cases and four were returnees from Botswana.

However, there were 39 new recoveries reported yesterday, although

active cases have gone up to 898.

As of today, Zimbabwe has recorded 9 508 cases 8 336 recoveries

and 274 deaths.

