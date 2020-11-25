Herald Reporter

HARARE mayor Jacob Mafume has been arrested for criminal abuse of office involving residential stands.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

He is detained at Rhodesville Police Station.

“I can confirm his arrest over criminal abuse of office involving a residential stand. We will give more information about his arrest tomorrow,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

The Herald understands that Mafume unlawfully allocated residential stand to his sister.

It is alleged that he gave another stand to his secretary without following procedure.

The stands are understood to be in Westlea, Harare.

