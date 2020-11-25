Patrick Chitumba in Gweru

AIR Force of Zimbabwe commander Air Marshal Elson Moyo has expressed condolences to the families of two pilots that died after their trainer aircraft crashed just in Somabula, just outside Gweru, on Tuesday afternoon.

Flying instructor, Squadron Leader Mkhululi Dube, and a trainee pilot, Officer Cadet Silungile Sweswe, died on the spot when a trainer aircraft SF 260 Genet crashed during routine training from Josiah Tungamirai Airbase.

“It is with a heavy heart and a deep sense of sorrow that I learnt of the aircraft accident that claimed the lives of our pilots. On behalf of the Air Force of Zimbabwe, officers and members, and indeed on my behalf, I would like to express our deepest condolences to the families of Squadron Leader Dube and Officer Cadet Sweswe,” said Air Mashal Moyo.

He said the Air Force of Zimbabwe was robbed of a proficient pilot in Dube and a dedicated trainee pilot.

“While the Air Force of Zimbabwe was mourning, it is also a moment to reflect and recognise the sacrifices and dedication of the deceased pilots. The AFZ will forever cherish their commitment to excellence in training and unveavering dedication to duty,” said Air Mashal Moyo.

Apart from being a flying instructor, Dube was also secretary-general of AFZ football owned club Chapungu United.

According to an AFZ statement, Dube joined the club as deputy secretary-general in 2015 before being elevated to secretary-general in 2018.

“His experience and commitment to football administration will be solely missed by the club and the football fratenity at large,” said the AFZ in a statement.

When a Chronicle news crew attended the crash scene on Tuesday afternoon, bodieds of the two pilots were still traped in the wreckage.

Witnesses said the plane was heading southwards was trying to make a turn when it crashed.

“This is usually the training ground for trainee pilots and we usually gather to watch their flying prowess. We were surprised when the plane started making some jerks when it was turning. In the twinkling of an eye the plane had crushed and there was cloud of dust. We rushed to the scene, but there was nothing we could do to help,” said a witness.

A team from the Air Force of Zimbabwe arrived on the scene about 20 minutes after the crash and dispersed villagers that had gathered around the wreckage before retrieving the bodies.

Chapungu coach Moses Chunga said he was at a loss for words following the tragic death of Dube.

“This is a shock because we were actually working very closely with Dube on how to bring back the team to the PSL as soon as possible,” said Chunga.

“Dube was a passionate football administrator and we were busy working on addressing the welfare of the team and the players. He will be greatly missed.”

The Premier Soccer League said it was saddened by the untimely death of Dube.

“We are saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Chapungu FC secretary-general Squadron Leader Mkhululi Dube. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, Chapungu FC and the football family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” read the PSL statement.

