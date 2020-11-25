Patrick Chitumba in Gweru

CHAPUNGU FC has been robbed of an astute administrator following the tragic death of their in a plane crash on Tuesday.

Dube (37), who was an Air Force of Zimbabwe instructor, died on the scene together with a female student pilot Silungile Sweswe when a training plane they were flying developed a technical fault and crashed at Dabuka in Somabula on the outskirts of Gweru.

The two were on a routine training mission from Josiah Tungamirai Air Force Base when the accident occurred.

Sweswe is a relative of former Dynamos defender Thomas Sweswe and former FC Platinum coach Lizwe Sweswe.

Chapungu coach Moses Chunga said he was at loss for words following the tragic death of Dube.

“This is a shock because we were actually working very closely with Dube on how to bring back the team to the PSL as soon as possible,” said Chunga.

“Dube was a passionate football administrator and we are busy working on addressing the welfare of the team and the players. He will be greatly missed.”

The PSL said it was saddened by the untimely death of Dube.

“We are saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Chapungu FC secretary-general Squadron Leader Mkhululi Dube. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, Chapungu FC and the football family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” said the PSL in a statement.

