Lincoln Towindo

THE Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation Ministerial Committee will convene an extraordinary meeting in Gaborone, Botswana, Thursday to discuss the threat of an Islamic insurgency in northern Mozambique.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr Sibusiso Moyo, will lead the ministerial delegation that will include Minister of Defence and War Affairs Affairs, Honourable Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and the Minister of State Security, Honourable Owen Ncube.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade said the meeting will also discuss the re-organisation of the United Nations Force Intervention Brigade in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

A Heads of State and Government summit will follow on Friday.

“The objective of the summit is to deliberate on the re-configuration of the Force Intervention Brigade under the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) and the terrorism situation in the Sadc region.

“A summit of Heads of State and Government will be convened on November 27 2020 under the chairmanship of His Excellency, Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Kaebetswe Masisi, the President of the Republic of Botswana to discuss the same agenda.”

The Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation is managed on a troika basis and is responsible for promoting peace and security in the Sadc region.

It is mandated to steer and provide member states with direction regarding matters that threaten peace, security and stability in the region.

Like this: Like Loading...