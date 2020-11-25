Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HWANGE FC captain Gerald Ndlovu and Sichelesile Ndlovu have been appointed brand ambassadors of the new Dete-based Ponel Youth Soccer Academy (PYSA).

The academy is the brainchild of Zifa Matabeleland North executive member Nelson Ndeka.

PYSA seeks to promote, teach and develop football in the Dete community as well as to provide quality programmes for youngsters at the lowest possible cost.

The academy also aims to promote and encourage the principles of sportsmanship and fair play.

Ndeka said he came up with the PYSA project after realising that vast talent was being lost to alcoholism and drugs because of lack of opportunities for youngsters.

He said brand ambassadors are part of the groundwork being laid before official launch of the academy early next year.

“Our male brand ambassador is current Hwange FC captain Gerald Ndlovu, with our female ambassador being Sichelesile Chele Ndlovu. This is a sign of the commitment that we are placing into this project, as we continue to receive sincere calls to take up voluntary positions in the academy from our partners,” said Ndeka.

While Ndlovu is a player, Sichelesile Ndlovu has a background in Geographic Information System and is one of the most influential people in Hwange.

The duo should be able to promote the PYSA brand to national standards.

The academy already has merchandise such as branded face masks and golf t-shirts on sale. – @innocentskizoe

