Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa, who is also Zanu PF First Secretary, has said the District Cordinating Committee (DCC) structures are meant to strengthen the party coordination systems as well as provide a useful vehicle to entrench party constitutionalism, internal democracy and grass-root mobilisation.

Speaking at the 346 Politburo ordinary session at the party headquarters in Harare today, President Mnangagwa said once the DCC structures are established they should be constant interaction between the party and its members.

“More importantly, once established DCCs should coordinate and unify our party through constant interaction with political districts as we journey towards Vision 2030.

“Our meeting today should remind us that we are a people’s party with the responsibility to advance the emancipation and economic empowerment of our people,” said President Mnangagwa.

The party constitution, President Mnangagwa said, requires members to be loyal, patriotic and to promote peace and unity.

“Under the Second Republic, our DNA entails that we serve our people wholeheartedly and promote inclusive development, which leaves no one, and no place behind” he said.

