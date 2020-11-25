Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

REIGNING Mr Zimbabwe Men’s Physique Tinotenda Ryan Gumbo says he has started the hunt for sponsors, as he targets the Arnold Classic tournament in South Africa next year.

The Arnold Classic was supposed to take place in May this year, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will now be held from May 14-16 next year.

“I am in Bulawayo for the next five days, trying to push for sponsors for my next competition in South Africa next year. As the reigning Mr Zimbabwe, l had so many things lined up this year and my major goal was to compete in Arnold Classic 2020,” said Gumbo.

“I was looking forward to winning the overall award so that I get an International Federation of Body Building and Fitness (IFBB) pro-card and become the first Zimbabwean to do so in the men’s Physique.

“I was also looking forward to traveling to Angola this year to compete in the IFBB Africa. That would probably have opened more doors for me to eventually compete in Europe and even in Mr Olympia, which would be a dream come true,” he said.

