Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Musician Ransom Madzamba is popularising the mbira genre on the digital space after recently dropping visuals for the track ‘Perekedza Anokuda’.

Popularly known as Mazarura, the musician’s track is off his album titled ‘Pamusoroi’ which was released earlier this year.

Looking at the visuals, one is met with a style of dancing that inevitably keeps them in excitation mood and the bias towards a traditional contemporary sound restores a resemblance to the amazing culture of the land.

Mazarura, who is a journalist corresponding for Zimpapers, partly features on the video in an amazing gear that depicts a true African legendary dancer.

‘Perekedza Anokuda’ has scenes that resemble performances previously done in some parts of Africa and Asia. This can be easily noticed by the involvement of white dancers in the video.

Narrating his music journey, Mazarura said: “I fell in love with the mbira instrument way back in 2011 when I was studying Media and Society Studies at the Midlands State University. I actually decided to look for a mbira teacher who would teach me whenever I was free during our vacations.

“I mastered the mbira instrument called Mbira Dzavadzimu and would always travel to mbira shows, some as far as Kariba. The idea to record music came about when I was in China and coincidentally, I met fellow Zimbabwean artists who had come to perform for some Zimbabweans student studying in China,” said Mazarura.

He said he attended the function with the mbira by his side and after a flop from his fellow natives he came to their rescue and played a few songs. Since then, he has not looked back.

“After the show, the audience requested for my music and were surprised when I told them I was yet to record. I was embarrassed so when I returned to Zimbabwe, I call producer Maselo and the next day I was in the studio.

“That’s when I recorded my first two singles called Huya Tigare and Ndozvireva. They did well on various radio stations,” he said.

This year, after his Asia tour, he released his debut album titled Pamusoroi which had 10 songs.

He added that during his Asia tour, he managed to shoot a video with one of the Bollywood female stars on the song Huya Tigare. The video is due to be released early next year with the Wakandikoshera single expected out next month titled. – @mthabisi_mthire

