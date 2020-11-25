Showbiz Correspondent

Multi-award-winning Afro soul singer-songwriter Berita has collaborated with internationally acclaimed Ndlovu Youth Choir for a song dedicated to the fight against gender-based violence called Ungandibulali.

Set in a soft ballad to imitate a love letter, yet lyrically capturing the important message, Ungandibulali firmly and poetically confronts communities and the oppressing gender who enable the abuse.

Speaking about the song Berita said: “I am truly honoured to have partnered with the Ndlovu Youth Choir for this campaign against the battle we are currently facing in the country. Gender based violence is destroying our homes, our schools, our churches and our communities, Ungandibulali is our committed contribution to the fight against GBV and my dedication to all the women and children who have fallen victim to this atrocious injustice.”

Ungandibulali was released earlier today and is the theme song for SABC Radio’s ‘Dont turn a blind eye,’ campaign driving the message of no violence against women.

In addition, Berita’s record label Assali Music pledges a portion of the proceeds of the song towards the fight against Gender-Based Violence in South Africa.

