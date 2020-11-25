Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

AT least 100 swimmers are expected to compete in the Bulawayo Swimming Championships to be held at the City Pool on Saturday.

The competition, formerly known as the Matabeleland Swimming Championships, will be used to select swimmers for next year’s national championships scheduled for February.

The participants will compete in the girls’ and boys’ 11/12, 13/14, 15/16 as well as the 17 years and over age-groups.

The five Bulawayo clubs, Penguins, Stingrays, SOS, Crusaders and Barracudas, will be joined by Zambezi Tigers and St James from Matabeleland North as well as Falcon from Esigodini in Matabeleland South for the swimming gala.

Multiple national record holder Denilson Cyprianos will lead Stingrays alongside Joash Mckonie, Quintin Tayali, Stephanie Rundle, Tichatonga Makaya and Nathan Chibva.

Crusaders’ hopes will be pinned on Riana Rollo, Reece Rollo, Jade Chicksen, Tawanda Jani, Liam Chicksen and Kayla Sutherland–Macleod, while Barracudas will pray that Mbali Sibanda, Onye Onovo, Ngozika Onovo, Nsikelelo Sibanda, Jayden De Swardt, Cory Werrett and Brett Jones earn them podium finishes.

Penguins’ top six swimmers are Phiwo Moyo, Nathan Ngwenya, Onesimus Ngwenya, Nozintaba Masiye-Moyo, Pamela Ncube and Shumirai Zvenyika.

SOS will look to their top swimmers Garrick Duff, Patrick Duff, Kayden Bhana, Olivia Accorsi and Adriana Bhana for silverware. – @ZililoR

