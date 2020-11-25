Sports Reporter

KHAMA BILLIAT and Willard Katsande started for Kaizer Chiefs but the Zimbabwean duo could not save Amakhosi from a morale-sapping defeat in a DStv Premier Soccer League match against newly promoted Swallows at the Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg Tuesday night.

Struggling Kaizer Chiefs, who are now 11th on the log standings after five rounds of action, suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Swallows, who shot to the top of the table.

Joseph Mhlongo scored Swallows’ winner in the 86th minute, just minutes after Chiefs’ striker Billiat was replaced by South African teenager Keletso Sifama.

Amakhosi have now registered five points in as many matches and it looks like new gaffer Gavin Hunt is struggling to steady the ship.

