Chronicle Online Reporter

A BULAWAYO company, Tierra Chemicals on Tuesday donated soaps, hand sanitisers, and surface cleaners to John Tallach High School in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North Province, in a bid to help the school curb the spread of Covid-19.

The school has been hard hit by the coronavirus as 184 pupils tested positive.

Tierra Chemicals donated 200 litres of hydrogen peroxide 200 litres hypochlorite, 50 litres hand sanitiser and 50 litres liquid soap.

Tierra Chemicals chief executive officer, Mr Edward Muchengeti, said the donation was part of his company’s extensive response to the pandemic.

“We feel that Tierra Chemicals is part of the greater Bulawayo community. We are very mindful of health and hygiene issues that affect our everyday life. We are also of the opinion that prevention is better than cure.

“As a detergent company, Covid-19 has kept us on our toes as we have scaled up production of detergents to help fight the coronavirus. But we believe we can do more to help curb the pandemic hence this donation. We are in the process of formulating products that will enable us to improve the health and hygiene of our communities,” said Mr Muchengeti.

Mr Sifundo Ngwenya, the Secretary of John Tallach High School’s School Development Committee, thanked Tierra Chemicals for their donations and thoughtfulness.

“The school and parents are very grateful to Tierra Chemicals for the thoughts to come and support our school with some of their products. This will go a long way to help in the fight against Covid-19. The company told us not to hesitate to come back for more if and when we run out of the products. We appeal to other companies to come forward and donate, we need more hands in these trying times,” said Mr Ngwenya.

