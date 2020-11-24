Herald Reporter

THE Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic has called for greater cooperation with Zimbabwe and the rest of the continent as they appealed to the African Union to stop Moroccan aggression.

Deputy Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Hamahu-Allah Mohamed commended the country for maintaining peace and said such an environment is conducive to economic growth.

“Zimbabwe is our sister country, so the friendship which binds us with Zimbabwe dates back to the colonial era. We both have been colonised by foreign powers. We both struggled for independence. Zimbabwe is one of our strongest allies in Africa,” he said.

He also called for the immediate removal of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States and the European Union bloc.

“Sanctions should be removed since they are not fair to the people of Zimbabwe. The sanctions are not safe to the economic growth of the country, hence they need to be removed,” he said.

Despite the illegal economic sanctions that limit the country’s growth potential, Ambassador Hamahu-Allah Mohamed commented President Mnangagwa for working towards the country’s economic transformation through various infrastructural development projects.

“There are some really positive developments in the nation. I was telling my friends back in my country, that Zimbabwe is a peaceful nation. When I am in Zimbabwe I feel safe. I feel at home. If you don’t have peace and security in the country there is no development, there is no progress,” he said.

“We hope to open trade links between the two countries. Once we get independence definitely we will open business opportunities. They will be economic cooperation between the two countries. We don’t forget the people who are behind us, helping us in asking for our rights,” he said.

Sahrawi is fighting for self-rule from Morocco and has over the years received support from Zimbabwe and the continent at large.

In a statement, Ambassador Hamahu-Allah Mohamed said African leaders cannot continue to fail the people of Western Sahara, the only nation on the continent under colonisation, and should unrelentingly persist to make clarion calls to the world that enough is enough.

African Heads of State and Government are on record calling Morocco to live up to the principles of the AU’s Constitutive Act which it acceded to when it rejoined the continental body in 2017 and which stipulates that member states should respect Borders existing on achievement of independence.

Like this: Like Loading...