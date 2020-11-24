Columbus Mabika

Herald Reporter

Government is committed to improving the welfare of members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces to make them at par with their counterparts in the region.

Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri made the remarks while presiding over a graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Staff College in Harare.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said employee welfare was a top priority for the Second Republic.

“The President and the Commander-in-chief of ZDF is seized with improving the conditions of service for members of the security services particularly in the areas of salaries, accommodation and health services,” she said.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said a military salary concept had been approved and was in the process of being implemented.

The provision of decent accommodation is a top priority for the Second Republic which has seen the adoption of the National Housing Policy.

“For ZDF, over 81 housing units are under construction in Dzivaresekwa and 30 in Mbizo. Plans are also in place to construct 1 000 and 500 houses at the two sites early next year,” she said.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said a delegation from the Ministry of Defence and War Veteran Affairs and the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities would soon embark on a tour of all cantonment areas to assess the state of accommodation, with a view of addressing challenges.

She hailed the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Benefit Fund (ZDF BF) for securing residential stands for its members.

“Commanders should be commended for complimenting Government efforts by establishing ZDF BF. The fund has been instrumental in assisting members and their families in purchasing residential stands and construction of houses,” she said.

ZDF BF has seen over 10 000 residential stands being acquired and over 5 000 houses being constructed since its inception.

“Delivery of quality health services has also been a top priority for the Second Republic. This has seen a number of health facilities across the country being renovated and upgraded. Efforts are underway to upgrade all major health facilities in the ZDF.

Minister Muchinguri Kashiri said Manyame Air Base Hospital was being upgraded to a five-star health facility to be a referral military hospital where all members and their families would be treated.

