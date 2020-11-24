Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

SPEAKER of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda has called on the media and civil society organisations (CSOs) to play a critical role in nation building and proffer solutions to the country’s challenges instead of just criticising Government.

He said the media and CSOs should also engage Government on issues affecting the citizenry. Adv Mudenda said with the Second Republic, the thrust is not to implement new projects before the completion of existing ones.

He said under the devolution policy, opportunities were being created for locals to benefit from their own resources in line with the provisions of the Constitution.

The engagement between the media, CSOs and Parliament, Adv Mudenda said, should be guided by the need to improve the quality and relevance of the legislation to society.

He said CSOs and media should also act as voices and platforms upon which pieces of legislation passed by Parliament can be scrutinised.

Adv Mudenda said there is a need to establish a vibrant media and civil society through working closely with Government in finding solutions to problems facing the country.

He said the media is also a key channel of communication between Parliament and the public hence the need for objective reportage.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting of CSOs and media practitioners, Adv Mudenda said it was key for both institutions to highlight positive and key developmental programmes undertaken by Government.

“The role of the media is not to just criticise all the time, but to proffer solutions to problems facing the country. As civil society organisations and media, you are voice to indicate that some of the pieces of legislation that had been passed by Parliament are no longer relevant to our society and must be reformed and in some cases totally repealed,” he said.

“The nexus between the mandate of Parliament and civil society organisations as well as the media was lucidly enunciated by Professor David Beetham in the book, he authored in 2006 titled ‘Parliament and Democracy in the 21st century — A guide to Good Practice.’

There is need for engagement between the civil society organisations, the media and the Government so that we can be in touch with the people and their needs.”

Adv Mudenda said CSOs, the media, Government and citizens should work together in different ways to solve their common problems and promote and defend their interest.

“Let us not just criticise Government, but come up with solutions to the problems and in the process, you promote and defend your interests through that engagement. We are here to establish a vibrant civil society through working closely with Government in finding solutions to problems facing the country,” he said.

“The civil society should identify which problems are facing the country where Parliament must play a part together with the civil society as a team to find solutions.”

Adv Mudenda said the media constitutes the key means for informing citizens about public affairs and also acts as a key channel of communication between Parliament and the public.

“The media should open up and demystify Parliament so that it is no longer regarded as just a building in Harare, but there to represent the interest of the people through their elected representatives. Parliament is important in setting a key legal framework for the media to ensure their independence and diversity,” he said.

“Our constitution protects the media to an extent that even the sources of their stories remain their private secret and this is protected by the Constitution. The same constitution says the media must be impartial and objective in informing the public about public affairs. The media should not be biased, but be objective.”

Adv Mudenda said outreach programmes create a concrete and tangible effect to the provision of section 141 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which obliges Parliament to facilitate public involvement.

“We have to afford the interface with the civil society and media to promote participatory democracy by reaching out to and enhancing synergetic cooperation between Parliament, civil society organisations and the media.

Parliament makes laws, which are key for good governance and peace because the law governs the way we behave individually and collectively among ourselves so that there is order in the country,” he said. — @mashnets

Like this: Like Loading...